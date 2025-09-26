On Friday, September 19, seven-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Jhené Aiko hosted the second installment of her “Go To Heal” self-care pop-up series in Los Angeles. Partnering with her holistic brands Jhenetics and ALLEL, Aiko transformed Thirteen Lune into a serene sanctuary focused on nurturing the mind, body, and spirit.

The immersive event began with Aiko personally guiding guests through a sound bath meditation, creating a calming and restorative environment. She then led an intimate discussion on mental health, encouraging open conversations around mindfulness, balance, and self-discovery.

Attendees were also invited to explore Jhenetics and ALLEL, both of which reflect Aiko’s holistic philosophy of healing from within and caring for the body through intentional self-care practices.

The evening continued the mission of “Go To Heal,” which Aiko launched to create safe and welcoming spaces that promote community, wellness, and mental health awareness. Through meditation, dialogue, and her lifestyle products, Aiko’s pop-up series underscores her dedication to expanding the conversation around self-care and holistic living.