Mariah The Scientist’s landmark year continues with a major milestone. Her single “Burning Blue,” the lead track from her chart-topping album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, has officially been certified RIAA Platinum. It is her third platinum single and her first since signing with Epic Records in 2023.

The new certification adds to Mariah’s growing list of accolades. Her 2020 single “Always N Forever” featuring Lil Baby also stands platinum, while RY RY WORLD favorite “All For Me” has gone gold, earning her a fifth career plaque.

The news arrives as Mariah prepares to launch The Hearts Sold Separately Tour in January 2026. With U.S. dates already sold out, she will begin the global run in Paris.