Nas has scored a major victory for his hometown with the approval of a $5.5 billion Resorts World Casino project in Queens. The decision came down from the New York State Gaming Commission, officially greenlighting the development in the borough where the rap legend was raised.

Though Nas himself was not present at the meeting, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards made sure the moment carried extra weight.

Here is the scale of the Queens project. The casino still needs an official gaming license, but investors are confident approval will arrive before year’s end. If finalized, Resorts World would anchor Queens as a premier hub for New York’s gambling industry.

For Nas, this marks not just another business milestone but a symbolic win for his community, proving once again that Queens is ready to stand tall on the city’s biggest stages.