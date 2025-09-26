Prime Video announced that Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Swin Cash, former NBA players Rudy Gay and Jim Jackson, and broadcaster JayDee Dyer will join NBA on Prime for its inaugural season. Cash will serve as a studio contributor providing front office insights, while Gay will make select analyst appearances. Jackson will provide game analysis, and Dyer will report from the sidelines.

Cash brings extensive experience as a three-time WNBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and former Senior VP of Basketball Operations for the New Orleans Pelicans. She previously worked with Turner Sports, CBS Sports, and MSG Network. Cash will also serve as a studio analyst for Prime Video’s expanded WNBA coverage in 2026.

Gay, a 17-year NBA veteran and First Team All-Rookie selection in 2007, currently co-hosts the podcast 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. Jackson, a former NBA player with 14 seasons of experience, also provides commentary for FOX Sports and LA Clippers broadcasts. Dyer, a UK-based broadcaster, has covered NBA, European football, and boxing for TNT Sports UK and Sky Sports.

NBA on Prime kicks off Friday, October 24, with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Celtics at New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET from Amazon Studios in Culver City, with halftime coverage and postgame analysis on NBA Nightcap.

Fans can follow the latest updates at the NBA on Prime page on Prime Video and on social media at @NBAonPrime.