Teyana Taylor has made it clear that her upcoming role as Dionne Warwick is about more than just acting. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the multitalented star confirmed that she is still fully committed to bringing the music icon’s story to the screen.

The project has been in development since 2020, when Warwick herself declared on X that Taylor was her only pick for the role. “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR,” Warwick tweeted at the time. Netflix even chimed in with “taking notes,” sparking early excitement about a possible series. Taylor reflected on that moment with gratitude, saying, “She found me on Twitter and was like, ‘That’s my twin.’ Then she literally made a tweet to Netflix and said, ‘When y’all ready, nobody else is playing me.’”

Although fans are eager for the cameras to roll, Taylor emphasized that she and the creative team are moving carefully to ensure Warwick’s story is honored properly. “Yes, it is happening, but we want to get the script perfect,” she explained. “I’m very protective of Miss Dionne. She’s got a lot of career and a lot of legacy that I want to make sure is done right. It’s kind of like, how do you put those many decades into a two-hour movie?”

Warwick’s career spans generations, blending timeless music with activism and global influence, which makes condensing her life into film no small task. Taylor reinforced her dedication by adding, “Like I said, I’m very protective of her, so I want to make sure this is all perfect.”

For Taylor, this is more than a role. It is a chance to preserve and celebrate the impact of a living legend whose voice and presence have shaped music history.