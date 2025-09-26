On this day in 1995, Queens lyricist Kool G Rap, already revered as one of hip-hop’s most influential MCs, stepped out on his own with the release of 4,5,6, his first solo album after parting ways with DJ Polo. Issued through Cold Chillin’ and Epic Street Records, the project marked a new chapter for G Rap, proving that his gritty street narratives and razor-sharp lyricism could stand firmly on their own without the duo that helped define late-’80s New York rap.

4,5,6 was a darker, more cinematic take on the Mafioso rap sound that G Rap helped pioneer, laying the groundwork for a style later expanded by artists like Nas, Raekwon, and Jay-Z. Over hard-hitting production from T-Ray, Dr. Butcher, and Buckwild, Kool G Rap delivered raw street wisdom and intricate rhyme patterns across standout tracks like “It’s a Shame,” “For Da Brothaz,” and the title track “4,5,6.”

The album also featured memorable guest appearances from future stars, including a young Nas on “Fast Life,” a now-classic collab that blended vivid street storytelling with aspirational mob boss imagery. That track, along with “Ill Street Blues”-style storytelling, helped 4,5,6 earn both critical acclaim and commercial success, peaking at No. 24 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart; the highest charting position of Kool G Rap’s career at the time.

Three decades later, 4,5,6 remains an essential listen for any fan of East Coast hip-hop. It not only cemented Kool G Rap’s status as a lyrical heavyweight but also solidified his role as one of the key architects of the Mafioso subgenre that shaped New York rap through the mid-’90s and beyond.

Salute to Kool G Rap for delivering a timeless street classic 30 years ago today.