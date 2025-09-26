President Trump is at again, going after prominent women of color. The convicted felon turned two time POTUS made his newest wild comments aimed at two of his favorite targets. Democratic congresswomen, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, September 25, Trump interrupted a reporter’s question once Crockett’s name was mentioned and immediately shifted into attack mode.

“Jasmine Crockett?” Trump repeated, before dismissing her outright. He went on to call her “a very low IQ person,” adding, “If we ever had to pass an aptitude test, that’s the one who should take it because she should not even be in Congress.” His tone grew more heated as he continued, stating, “This is a low IQ person who I cannot even believe is a congresswoman.”

Trump then turned his attention to Omar, deliberately mispronouncing her name as “Ill-man Omar.” He doubled down by suggesting she did not belong in Congress either, adding that during a meeting with the president of Somalia, he joked that perhaps Omar could be sent back. According to Trump, the Somali leader replied, “I don’t want her.”

The comments quickly spread across socials, reigniting criticism of Trump’s history of inflammatory remarks directed at women of color in Congress. Both Crockett and Omar, known for their outspoken stances on issues ranging from justice reform to foreign policy, have previously clashed with Trump publicly.

The never ending alternate universe continues.