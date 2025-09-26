Tyra Banks is set to appear in the fourth and final season of Peacock’s hit drama Bel-Air. The model, actress, and television personality will guest star as a former college classmate with a bold personality who Viv is reluctantly reunited with.

The role marks a return of sorts for Banks, who previously appeared in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as Jackie Ames, Will’s ex-girlfriend from Philadelphia.

Season four of Bel-Air premieres Monday, November 24, and will continue to follow Will (Jabari Banks) as he navigates senior year, balancing the fun of adolescence with the expectations placed on him. Carlton grapples with the fallout of life-changing decisions, while an unexpected power shift tests the relationship between Phil and Geoffrey. Viv struggles with self-reinvention, Hilary embarks on a journey of self-discovery, and Ashley enters high school in a rebellious phase that challenges the status quo.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral reimagining of the original sitcom, Bel-Air has become one of Peacock’s flagship series with its dramatic exploration of Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air. The creative team for the final season includes showrunner and executive producer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who will direct the concluding two episodes.

