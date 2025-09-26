Young Thug is working fast to repair a major oversight on his new album Uy Scuti. When the project dropped on September 26, fans quickly noticed that Rod Wave’s expected appearance on the reflective track “Blaming Jesus” was missing. The absence set off a wave of disappointment across socials, especially among Rod Wave’s devoted supporters who had been anticipating his signature vocals.

Thug addressed the situation directly on X, writing, “Rod wave had a verse on blaming Jesus and I’m sorry to the fans that my team didn’t put it on the song. Doin some firing in the a.m and the song will be fixed tomorrow. I’m sorry to his fans.”

His blunt statement suggested the issue was more of a behind the scenes mistake than a creative decision, and his mention of “firing in the a.m.” made clear just how seriously he took the error. By promising the corrected version within a day, Thug aimed to show urgency in setting things right for both Rod Wave and their overlapping fan bases.

The quick apology and commitment to fix the track reflect Thug’s effort to smooth over tensions while ensuring the collaboration gets the spotlight it was meant to have.