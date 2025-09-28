Photo Credit – Patrick Edmond | BTS Shot Keith D. Robinson

Starring Keith D. Robinson and Daphnée Duplaix | Directed by Derek Blanks | Inspired by CBS’s “Beyond The Gates”

Actor, singer, and R&B heartthrob Keith D. Robinson returns to the screen with the sultry yet soulful visuals for his latest single “Forever Bae,” a stirring tribute to real love, emotional vulnerability, and the timeless beauty of commitment. Directed by acclaimed visual storyteller Derek Blanks, the video stars Robinson alongside the captivating Daphnée Duplaix, who plays Keith’s co-star on Beyond The Gates, weaving a cinematic narrative that echoes the passion and devotion of old-school R&B videos — with a distinctly millennial twist.

“Forever Bae” is more than just a song — it’s a visual love letter, inspired by the fictional yet fan-beloved relationship between Ted and Nicole, the star-crossed lovers from the hit CBS soap opera “Beyond The Gates.” Channeling that deep-rooted romance, the video tells the story of two souls navigating life’s twists and turns, only to discover that true love never fades — it only deepens.

Making its video global premiere on Monday, September 15th, the video is set against a backdrop of warm sunsets, whispered promises, and the quiet intimacy of everyday moments, “Forever Bae” reimagines the 90’s and early 2000’s R&B video formula — think Jagged Edge, Brian McKnight, Monica & Brandy — but with the emotional honesty and aesthetic richness today’s audiences crave. The chemistry betweenRobinson and Duplaix is palpable, reflecting the kind of bond that doesn’t need grand gestures to feel epic — just two hearts choosing each other, again and again.

BEYOND THE GATES cast member Keith D. Robinson’s new music single “Forever Bae” will be featured on the Tuesday, Sept. 16 episode of the highly rated TV show.

“I wanted to create something that felt like a throwback, but also completely of the now,” says Keith D. Robinson. “Love stories are still being written every day — we just need to show them more. ‘Forever Bae’ is about celebrating the kind of love that stands the test of time, no matter what.”

Directed with elegance and cinematic flair by Derek Blanks, whose eye for intimate storytelling and rich visual textures has made him a favorite among artists and audiences alike, “Forever Bae” is poised to become a staple in the canon of modern R&B visuals — heartfelt, relatable, and emotionally resonant and promises to capture the hearts of fans old and new — especially those who believe in forever.

KEITH D. ROBINSON graces the cover of the September Issue of AMBASSADOR MAGAZINE. Shot in Harlem, NY. by famed photographer, Marc Baptiste, styled by Chad G., groomed by Gregg Brockington and produced by EIC Musa Jackson.

BEYOND THE GATES is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one of the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those that live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life…and some with more grace than others.

ABOUT KEITH D. ROBINSON

In a world where talent is an ingredient for success, Keith D. Robinson is ahead of the game. He is a true triple threat as the talented actor continues his pursuit as an all-around entertainer. Before making his way to Tinseltown, the Kentucky/Georgia native set his sights on music and attended the University of Georgia. He has had an illustrious acting career, landing an incredible 70 projects in both television and film.

Keith has been able to establish himself as a face to watch in the entertainment industry for quite some time, starring in popular works like “Dreamgirls,” “This Christmas,” “Four Seasons,” “Fat Albert,” “CRU,” and the “Life Story of Mahalia Jackson.” Additionally, he starred in “Saints and Sinners” for all six seasons which are now available on Hulu.

Robinson may be best known for his critically acclaimed role as “C.C. White” in the Academy Award-winning feature film, Dreamgirls, which remains a major benchmark in his career as an actor and singer. The movie was directed by Bill Condon starring Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, and Anika Noni Rose. In the musical, Robinson’s solo, “Patience,” which he also performed live at the Academy Awards, earned him an Oscar nomination. In addition, Robinson’s voice is heard on six songs from the film’s soundtrack.

He has gone on to work on several projects, including Dear John, Get On Up – The Life Story of James Brown, alongside the late Chadwick Boseman, All Eyez on Me, the Life Story of Tupac Shakur, 35 and Ticking, Hopelessly in June, and many more. Keith recently completed his directorial debut project, “The Greener Grass Experiment” from his Scenes and Songs Production imprint in which he not only directed, but he also wrote and starred in the project. This short film was submitted and won the Essence Film Festival. Moreover, Keith was recently nominated for a NAACP Image Award for the scripted podcast “Crimson Hearts” via Hallmark. Additionally, he filmed a brand-new television show “Conspirators” in Washington D.C. Later this May, Keith Robinson joins the cast of the #1 soap opera, “Beyond The Gates,” as he takes over the character of Dr. Ted Richardson.

Mr. Robinson looks to expand his repertoire. With a slate of brand-new projects on the horizon such as “LA Social,” “The Wilshire,” and many other TV, film, and music projects under his Scenes and Songs production company. The actor is also set to release a new album titled “Love Episodic 2” later this fall (both the US and UK versions).

In the words of Keith D. Robinson himself… “For every scene, there’s a rhythm. And for every rhythm, there’s a scene.”

