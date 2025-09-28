Salvatore Mundi Follows Up With New Single “Don’t Waste My Time”

Rising artist Salvatore Mundi is back with the release of his latest single, “Don’t Waste My Time.” The track comes as a follow-up to Closer, which saw major success last month with its music video pulling in over 150,000 views in just four weeks a clear sign of Mundi’s growing momentum.

Mundi’s grind has been consistent. In 2024, he toured the UK with shows in London and Birmingham, expanding his international fanbase with raw, energetic performances. His music videos continue to deliver results: “In The Way” broke past 100,000 views after premiering on the influential YouTube channel Raps & Hustles, while “Tudor Road Freestyle” drew nearly 50,000 views in its first month.

In May 2025, he showcased his versatility with the heartfelt single “Miss Your Touch” on Spotify, while his earlier video “No Pressure” secured an 8-week rotation on YO! MTV. Beyond music, Mundi is set to expand his creative empire with the launch of his own leather company this fall, adding entrepreneurship to his growing legacy.

With “Don’t Waste My Time” now available everywhere, Salvatore Mundi continues to prove he’s not just a name to watch he’s a force that’s here to stay.