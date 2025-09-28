On this day in 1993, Blastmaster KRS-One stepped out on his own and released his first solo album, Return of the Boom Bap, marking a powerful new chapter in the legacy of Boogie Down Productions. Recorded almost entirely at the legendary D&D Studios in New York City, the project reflected KRS-One’s decision to take full creative control and deliver his message directly — without compromise.

Backed by standout production from DJ Premier, Kid Capri, and Showbiz of Showbiz & A.G., and released through Jive Records, Return of the Boom Bap fused sharp lyricism with hard-hitting beats and a strong social conscience. Tracks like “Outta Here” served as warnings to industry newcomers chasing quick fame, while songs such as “Black Cop” and the iconic “Sound of da Police” brought urgent commentary on policing, race, and systemic injustice — all while moving the crowd.

The album reached No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and earned a 4-mic rating from The Source, cementing its place as one of the most important releases of its era. Over three decades later, Return of the Boom Bap remains a cornerstone of KRS-One’s legacy and a timeless reminder of hip hop’s power to educate, inspire, and shake the system.

Salute to the Blastmaster for a classic that continues to resonate 32 years later.