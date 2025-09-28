On this day in 1999, Wu-Tang Clan heavyweight Method Man and Def Squad lyricist Redman joined forces for the release of their first full-length joint album Blackout! on Def Jam Recordings — a project that would become one of the most celebrated collabs in hip-hop history.

Originally planned to be titled Amerikaz Most Blunted, the album arrived at the height of both MCs’ careers and proved to be an instant success, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and moving more than 250,000 copies in its first week. The chemistry between Red and Meth, which fans had already glimpsed on earlier collabs, was on full display here — sharp lyricism, comedic skits, and booming production combined to create a vibe that was both gritty and fun.

The 19-track project delivered plenty of standout moments, including “4 Seasons” featuring LL Cool J and Ja Rule, the RZA-laced “Cereal Killer,” and “Run 4 Cover” alongside Wu-Tang affiliates Streetlife and Ghostface Killah. The project’s energy and synergy laid the foundation for their successful transition into film two years later with How High, further cementing their place as one of hip-hop’s most dynamic duos.

Twenty-five years later, Blackout! still hits as hard as it did on release day — a landmark collaboration that not only showcased Method Man and Redman’s unmatched chemistry but also set the stage for the enduring popularity of their partnership in music and beyond.

Salute to Red and Meth for delivering one of the most iconic joint albums in rap history.