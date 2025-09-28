On this day in 1993, Oakland trio Souls of Mischief released their influential debut album 93 ’Til Infinity on Jive Records, a project that would become one of the most celebrated releases in West Coast underground hip hop. As members of the Hieroglyphics collective led by Del Tha Funky Homosapien, the group — A-Plus, Phesto, Opio, and Tajai — brought a fresh, lyrically complex sound that stood apart from the dominant gangsta rap scene of the era.

Despite their youth and relative inexperience, Souls of Mischief crafted an album that could hold its own against the East Coast boom-bap wave of the early ’90s. Blending jazz- and funk-infused production with intricate wordplay and a laid-back vibe, 93 ’Til Infinity showcased a distinctive California style that was both cerebral and soulful.

Though it only reached No. 84 on the Billboard 200, the album’s critical reception far outweighed its commercial performance. It became the standout project of the Hieroglyphics crew and a touchstone for hip hop purists, praised for its originality and depth. Its title track and lead single, “‘93 ’Til Infinity,” peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has endured as one of the defining anthems of the Golden Era.

More than three decades later, 93 ’Til Infinity continues to resonate as a timeless piece of hip hop history — a testament to Souls of Mischief’s artistry and the lasting legacy of Oakland’s underground scene.