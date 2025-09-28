On this day in 1993, Bay Area rap legend Spice 1 released his second studio album 187 He Wrote on Jive Records, further cementing his status as one of the West Coast’s most authentic street voices of the early ’90s. Following the success of his self-titled debut, the Hayward, California native doubled down on his raw storytelling, vivid lyricism, and unflinching portrayal of life in the streets — crafting an album that became a cornerstone of West Coast gangsta rap.

Packed with gritty narratives and hard-hitting production from the likes of Ant Banks and E-A-Ski, 187 He Wrotebalanced menace with message. Tracks like “Dumpin’ Em in Ditches,” “Trigga Gots No Heart,” and “The Murda Show” featuring MC Eiht delivered cinematic tales of survival and revenge, while cuts such as “Gas Chamber” and “City Streets” showcased Spice 1’s sharp social commentary and unmistakable flow.

The album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200, proving that Spice 1’s voice resonated far beyond the Bay. Widely considered one of his best works, 187 He Wrote helped define the West Coast sound during a pivotal moment in hip hop history and influenced a generation of artists who followed.

Three decades later, Spice 1’s sophomore classic still hits with the same raw energy and street wisdom that made it a standout in 1993. Salute to Spice 1 for delivering a timeless West Coast masterpiece.