Here we go. Amanda Seales set off a firestorm this week after calling President Donald Trump a “revolutionary” during a live stream on the Gram. The entertainer, known for her unfiltered takes on culture and politics, insisted the statement was not a compliment but a critical assessment of how people misunderstand the meaning of revolution in American society.

Let’s not Monday quarterback this with a hot take and unpack what she is saying.

@livebitez Amanda Seales Says Donald Trump is a revolutionary ♬ original sound – Livebitez

“You know what’s the truth that y’all don’t want to hear? Trump is a revolutionary,” Seales told viewers. She quickly explained that the word does not automatically signal progress. In her view, revolution is about overthrowing existing systems in favor of another structure of power, and that shift can be constructive or destructive. “Revolution is overthrow in favor of an alternative government. That is revolution,” she explained.

Seales argued that Trump’s rise and the movement around him created a seismic disruption in American politics. Not because it improved democracy, but because it dismantled norms and redirected political energy in ways the country is still dealing with today.

A ha.

When challenged by viewers in real time, Seales refused to back down and even warned she would block those unwilling to grasp her point. “If you think that revolution only comes in a package of progress for the people, you are incorrect,” she said.

Blocking the detractors. That’s one way to go about it.

Check out her take in