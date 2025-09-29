Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced today that three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The performance will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, and air live on NBC.

Bad Bunny, one of the world’s most-streamed artists, expressed what the milestone means to him and his community. “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown. This is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL,” he said.

Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, founder of Roc Nation, praised the cultural weight of the moment. “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Jon Barker, NFL Senior Vice President of Global Event Production, added, “Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today’s music scene. His unique ability to bridge genres, languages, and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice. We know his dynamic performances, creative vision, and deep connection with fans will deliver the kind of unforgettable experience we expect from this iconic cultural moment.”

Apple Music executives echoed the sentiment. Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats, highlighted Bad Bunny’s rise and impact. “At Apple Music, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Bad Bunny over the years and watching his meteoric rise into one of the most influential artists of our time has been truly incredible. His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop culture. We are thrilled to once again partner with the NFL and Roc Nation to deliver this historic performance.”

The Halftime Show will be produced by DPS in collaboration with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins, with Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation also continues its role as the strategic entertainment advisor for the event.

Apple Music’s multiyear partnership with the NFL has turned the Halftime Show into one of television’s most celebrated spectacles. Recent performances have earned multiple Emmy Awards, including Rihanna’s record-breaking 2023 appearance and Usher’s 2024 showcase, both of which set broadcast milestones.

With Bad Bunny at the helm, Super Bowl LX is expected to continue the tradition of delivering unforgettable halftime moments while celebrating the global influence of Latin music.