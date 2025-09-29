Source Sports | News, Highlights and Interviews

Boxing Champ Terence “Bud” Crawford Detained at Gunpoint in Omaha

September 29, 2025
Shawn Grant
Fresh off taking over the title of world’s best boxer, Terence “Bud” Crawford was held at gunpoint by police in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

During a late-night traffic stop, Crawford was forced out of a car at gunpoint. During the stop he declared “I ain’t reaching for no gun.” According to TMZ, the incident happened at 1:30 a.m., prompted by alleged reckless driving.

An officer stated they saw a gun on the floorboard. However, all four meen in the car were legally licensed to carry. You can see the moment below.