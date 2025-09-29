Boxing Champ Terence “Bud” Crawford Detained at Gunpoint in Omaha

Fresh off taking over the title of world’s best boxer, Terence “Bud” Crawford was held at gunpoint by police in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

Terence Crawford held at gun point by Omaha Police Department last night.



Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has pledged an internal investigation into the incident.



Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has pledged an internal investigation into the incident.

During a late-night traffic stop, Crawford was forced out of a car at gunpoint. During the stop he declared “I ain’t reaching for no gun.” According to TMZ, the incident happened at 1:30 a.m., prompted by alleged reckless driving.

An officer stated they saw a gun on the floorboard. However, all four meen in the car were legally licensed to carry. You can see the moment below.