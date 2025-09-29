The drama returns as the highly anticipated second season of “The Braxtons” premieres Friday, October 10, at 8pm ET/PT on WEtv and streaming on ALLBLK. The new season promises to dive immediately into high-stakes family conflict, with the first seven minutes revealing explosive confrontations and deep-seated secrets.

The new season finds sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn reuniting with hopes of healing following a family tragedy. However, they are quickly thrown into fresh turmoil.

One of the season’s central conflicts revolves around the appearance of family member Ashlee Braxton on Tamar’s podcast. Last year, Ashlee revealed publicly that one of her famous aunts no longer speaks to her after an incident involving one of the husbands when Ashlee was a minor.

In an explosive sneak peek, the tension around this issue comes to a head as Tamar confronts her sisters, revealing that they sent her a cease and desist letter to prevent Ashlee from appearing on her podcast. Meanwhile, Trina grapples with Ashlee’s public revelations, stirring up unresolved feelings within the family.

Beyond the podcast scandal, Season 2 will follow Towanda as she plans the wedding of her dreams. However, the family’s joy is tempered by further medical emergencies, emotional confrontations, and the fallout from a public scandal that threatens to divide the famous family for good. Viewers can expect a candid look at the challenges, resilience, and unique drama that only The Braxtons can deliver.