Oh look, Bronx drill rapper DThang, born Daniel Collins, has reportedly been taken into custody in Miami after police accused him of possessing marijuana, cocaine, and a firearm. The situation is further complicated by claims circulating on socials that Collins is a convicted felon, which would make firearm possession a serious violation under both federal and state law.

Get this, legal experts point out that under 18 U.S.C. § 922(g), individuals with felony records are barred from holding firearms or ammunition. Breaking this statute often results in mandatory prison sentences and hefty fines. Florida law contains similar restrictions, meaning Collins could be facing steep consequences if the allegations are confirmed.

The arrest marks another high profile moment for drill music’s Bronx scene, though at present, neither Collins nor his legal team have released a public statement regarding the charges.