Cardi B has scored her second No. 1 album as AM I THE DRAMA? debuts atop the Billboard 200 with 205,000 units in its first week, according to Hits Daily Double. The project follows her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy, which also debuted at the top. The new release solidifies Cardi B’s place as one of hip hop’s most consistent hitmakers.

Cardi B is on a run. Now the Bronx emcee and Latto have joined forces once again, linking up for the remix of “ErrTime,” which dropped Wednesday, September 24, and quickly lit up socials. The pairing felt inevitable, especially since Cardi shouted out Latto on the track’s original version

Cardi sets the tone right out the gate, delivering bars that fans believe touch on her past with Offset. “If I take your ni**a, I don’t wanna hear no cryin’/ Cause I ain’t say s**t when h**s was out herе f***n’ mine,” she raps, a line that immediately had listeners dissecting the subtext. Latto keeps the momentum going with a verse that flexes her signature wit and swagger. “Pop out, brand new body like I’m Carti in this motherf***ker/ B—h, I’m giving belt out like karate in this motherf***r,” she spits, weaving in references to Playboi Carti and Cardi herself.

Fans quickly flooded the comments on YouTube to celebrate the collab. “Once she mentioned Latto, it was only right to have her on the remix & I’m soooo here for it,” wrote one supporter, echoing the excitement for another link up between the two.

The duo has proven their chemistry before. Their 2023 remix of Latto’s Put It On Da Floor Again soared to number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later went Platinum.

Cardi has been in nonstop motion since dropping her project Am I the Drama? on September 19. Just four days later, she surprised fans with Don’t Do Too Much. Now, the “ErrTime” remix extends her winning streak while reinforcing the undeniable synergy she shares with Latto.