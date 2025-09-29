Chance the Rapper is honoring his hometown with the release of “Ride (Remix),” the first official remix from his acclaimed Star Line project. The track features legendary Chicago group Do or Die and rap icon Twista, uniting multiple generations of the city’s hip-hop scene.

The original version of “Ride,” which appears on Star Line, celebrates Chicago culture with a soulful groove built around a sample of One Way’s 1980s classic “Don’t Stop (Ever Loving Me).” With nods to the Midwest’s rich R&B and funk roots, the track reimagines that heritage for today’s hip-hop audience. The remix adds a fresh verse from Twista, whose rapid-fire delivery and enduring presence reinforce the record as a true hometown anthem.

The release of “Ride (Remix)” arrives just as Chance launches his And We Back Tour. The tour begins this weekend with performances at Houston’s Bayou Music Center on Friday and The Fillmore in New Orleans on Saturday. The run will continue through major North American cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Washington, DC and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the And We Back Tour are available now at chancestuff.com.