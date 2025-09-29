Chicago Federal Immigration Enforcement Sparks Concerns Amid Downtown Patrols

Federal immigration agents were seen throughout downtown Chicago over the weekend, with operations drawing criticism from city leaders and immigrant advocates. Dozens of agents, including border patrol officers, patrolled on foot and by boat along the Chicago River.

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier today ICE agents chase after a man in downtown Chicago after he made verbal comments but no physical or threatening contact. The man was able to get away. pic.twitter.com/uOiHXSmQny — Christopher Sweat (@SweatEm) September 28, 2025

According to ABC 7 Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson called the heightened enforcement a brazen provocation that does nothing to improve public safety. Videos circulating online show individuals evading ICE agents, while at Millennium Park, agents appeared to detain a woman and multiple children. Outside Catholic Charities in River North, one man was seen being detained.

Democratic Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia condemned the operations, saying, “They showed up downtown to indiscriminately continue to profile against people just because of what they look like.” Local advocates described the deployment as fear tactics targeting immigrant communities.

Governor JB Pritzker is expected to respond Monday to the federal enforcement measures. It remains unclear whether additional patrols will be conducted downtown.

The Department of Homeland Security defended the actions on social media, stating, “DHS under @Sec_Noem will NOT back down. We will not rest until every violent terrorist, thug is arrested.” The post also cited former President Donald Trump and Secretary Noem, saying they will return “LAW AND ORDER to our streets.”

Thank you @POTUS Trump. pic.twitter.com/3sAUcmv6G0 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 27, 2025

These are two guns that were taken off rioters in Chicago right against the fence at our ICE detention facility.



An investigation is underway into what appears… pic.twitter.com/pLPfSIcA4p — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 28, 2025

The downtown operations highlight ongoing tension between federal immigration authorities and local officials who argue such measures disproportionately target communities of color while doing little to address broader public safety concerns.