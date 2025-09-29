Diddy’s attorneys returned to federal court in New York on Thursday, making one last effort to throw out the remaining prostitution charges tied to his case. Defense lawyer Alexandra Shapiro told the court that such charges should only apply in cases involving pimping, not in the circumstances presented here.

This latest motion comes after Diddy saw his most serious accusations, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, dismissed in July following his headline making RICO trial. With sentencing scheduled for Friday, October 3, his lawyers are aiming to clear away what remains.

According to ABC News, Shapiro argued that the charges were misapplied because “prostitution does not include commercial voyeurism.” Federal prosecutors, however, painted a different picture. They insisted that Sean Combs went beyond voyeurism and alleged he displayed violent behavior.

Lead prosecutor Christy Slavik pointed to the widely circulated video showing Combs striking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. “Ms. Ventura was getting punched in the face,” Slavik said, adding that laws regulating prostitution matter because they can be linked to preventing violence against women.

Judge Arun Subramanian did not deliver an immediate decision on the arguments but assured both sides that his ruling will come soon.