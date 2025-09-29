Drake has been showing love to streamers and content creators, recently linking with Kai Cenat during his “Mafiathon 3” stream and even dropping a freestyle for Gabe P’s “On The Radar” session. He also gave a playful shout to BenDaDonnn, posted on the Gram, “That’s my brother they don’t know you will actually snap on some st tbh… Too bad you got ran out the M and your lyrics don’t match your lifestyle but you can rap your a off tho.”

Drake’s recent comments under @BenDaDonnn’s freestyle post on IG 😭 pic.twitter.com/pw38x4CGlN — أ (@drizzyys) September 28, 2025

But when one user tried to clown him by claiming BenDaDonnn raps better than Drake, The Boy wasted no time firing back. The troll commented, “He rap better than his buddy Drake,” adding laughing emojis. Drake replied, “Man I can see you writing this and being like why am I doing this from the kitchen at Applebee’s.”

No disrespect if you work at Applebees, but that was savage.

The witty clapback, captured by fans on socials, quickly went viral.

Guessing the learn is if you’re going to throw smoke at Drizzy, just be prepared for him to actually respond and well, make you famous.