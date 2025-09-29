Eric Adams Suspends Re-Election Bid for New York City Mayor

There will be an officially elected new mayor of New York City. Current mayor, Eric Adams, has announced his decision to suspend his re-election bid as a third-party candidate.

According to NBC, Adams was fourth in recent public polls. Mayor Adams released a statement on social media about his decision.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign,” Adams said.. “The constant media speculation about my future and the campaign finance board’s decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.”

The race now is led by the current poll leader, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, and former Governor of New York State, Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo is also running via a third party.