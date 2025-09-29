When Apple removed the SIM tray from U.S. versions of the iPhone 14 in 2022, it signaled that the tiny piece of plastic many travelers swap at airport kiosks might soon be obsolete. The move, followed by Google and Samsung in later models, helped propel global awareness of embedded SIMs (eSIMs) – programmable chips that allow users to download multiple mobile profiles without touching the hardware. Yet adoption has been uneven. GSMA Intelligence estimates that about 3% of global smartphone connections used eSIMs in 2024, with nearly half of those users based in the United States. Awareness remains low; a survey across the U.S., U.K. and China found that only 33% of respondents understood what an eSIM is, even though almost half were open to trying one once the benefits were explained.

Even so, the travel niche has become an unexpected area for growth. Some analysts expect travel eSIM subscriptions to soar from about 70 million in 2024 to 280 million by 2030. North America leads this shift: nearly one‑fifth of outbound trips from the region already use travel eSIMs, a figure projected to reach 41% by the end of the decade. As digital nomadism expands and remote work cultures persist, demand for seamless cross‑border connectivity has fueled both consumer and corporate attention.

Operating out of Switzerland, Yesim.app entered the travel e‑SIM sector in 2016. It now claims partnerships with over 800 mobile operators across more than 200 destinations and sells local, regional and global plans through its iOS and Android apps. This network depth allows Yesim to automatically switch users to the strongest available signal when they cross a border or encounter a weak connection – a feature it markets as “SwitchLess” technology. Plans range from one‑day unlimited data bundles to long‑term packages with fixed gigabyte allowances; a week of unlimited data for the United States, for example, costs about $28.80. Unlimited tiers are subject to fair‑use policies imposed by local carriers, so heavy streaming may lead to limited speeds.

The main benefits mentioned by customers are ease of use and scope of coverage. The one‑tap installation via QR code or in‑app activation takes minutes, and users can manage multiple eSIM profiles simultaneously. Yesim’s app includes a built‑in VPN for iOS customers and offers hotspot sharing to connect laptops or other devices. Critics, however, point to a confusing “matrix” of plan categories and note that extras beyond data – such as voice calling bundles – are limited. Yesim emphasizes that its variety of plans allows travelers to tailor coverage to specific itineraries, whether a week in one country or a multi‑month journey spanning continents.

At the same time, the eSIM market has already grown crowded. Airalo, the largest travel eSIM provider, announced in April 2025 that it serves more than 20 million travelers in over 200 countries and regions. Supported by a $220 million investment that valued it at over $1 billion, Airalo offers similar local and regional packages and recently introduced unlimited plans. Holafly focuses on unlimited data bundles for popular destinations, while Ubigi markets high‑speed eSIMs in 190 countries.

Mobile network operators have taken notice. In June 2025, Vodafone launched travel eSIM coverage in more than 200 destinations. Other carriers, wary of cannibalizing roaming revenue, are cautiously following suit. The shift underscores the growing influence of companies like Yesim that were first movers in the travel space; established telecoms risk losing customers if they don’t offer similar flexibility.

Beyond individual travelers, enterprises see eSIMs as a way to simplify connectivity for mobile workforces. Researchers estimate that 70% of e‑SIM deployments in 2023 were in the B2B and IoT sectors. Yesim’s corporate platform reflects this trend: it allows companies to assign, monitor and manage eSIM profiles across entire fleets of devices from a single dashboard. Businesses can set spending limits, purchase data in bulk and choose from a variety of payment methods, including bank transfers and corporate cards. Yesim also offers virtual phone numbers to protect employee privacy and integrates a built‑in VPN to secure data connections. The aim is to reduce the burden of supplying mobile connectivity for spread-out workforces while giving managers visibility into usage and cost. In a market where enterprise eSIM deployments already make up the majority of activations, such features help Yesim differentiate itself from consumer‑only competitors. Airalo offers a similar enterprise product and claims that its customers have cut roaming bills by up to 90%.

The coming years will test whether eSIMs can move from a travel niche into everyday use. Analysts predict that more than 3 billion devices will be eSIM‑capable by 2030. As awareness grows and technology matures, companies like Yesim, Airalo and traditional telecoms will compete on user experience, network performance and pricing. For now, Yesim positions itself as a bridge between digital‑first flexibility and carrier‑grade reliability – a proposition that reflects the twin influences of travel journalism’s attention to detail and technology reporting’s emphasis on functionality. Whether that balance will win over mainstream users remains to be seen, but the race is well underway.