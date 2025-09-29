Fetty Wap is marking a milestone moment in his career with the release of Fetty Wap (10 Year Anniversary Edition), an expanded double-LP vinyl reissue of his breakthrough debut album. Arriving via 300 Entertainment and RGF Productions, the project celebrates the 10th anniversary of the New Jersey rapper’s self-titled 2015 release.

The special edition includes the original 17 tracks from the 2x Platinum-certified debut, along with three bonus songs from the Fetty Wap (Deluxe Edition). Fans will also get the addition of 2016’s Top 10 hit “Jimmy Choo,” making this release the most complete version of his breakthrough era.

Originally released on September 25, 2015, Fetty Wap debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, powered by the runaway success of “Trap Queen.” The single has since been certified Diamond by the RIAA, solidifying its place as one of the defining songs of the decade. The album also produced multiple multi-Platinum hits including “679 (Feat. Monty),” “My Way (Feat. Monty),” and “Again,” all of which propelled Fetty into the record books as the first artist to land his first four singles in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart simultaneously.

“Jimmy Choo” extended that dominance into 2016, debuting in the Hot Rap Songs Top 10 and proving Fetty’s staying power. Nearly a decade later, his music continues to resonate. In early 2025, “Again” re-entered the Billboard charts after a viral TikTok resurgence, climbing to No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50.

With the 10th anniversary vinyl, Fetty Wap revisits the breakout project that made him a household name while giving fans a fresh way to experience one of hip-hop’s most celebrated debuts.