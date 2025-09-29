Jay-Z is celebrating the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance, calling it a proud moment not only for music but for Puerto Rico’s global cultural presence.

The league confirmed that the superstar from Puerto Rico will take center stage at Super Bowl LX, which is set to be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The announcement continues Roc Nation’s partnership with the NFL, where Jay-Z and his team help curate talent for one of the most-watched shows in the world.

In his statement, Jay-Z praised Bad Bunny’s influence and representation. “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage,” he said.

Bad Bunny’s selection marks another landmark moment for Latin music’s dominance across the globe. With record-breaking stadium tours, Grammy victories, and chart-topping hits already under his belt, the halftime spotlight cements his place as one of the most influential artists of this generation.