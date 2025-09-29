Juvenile, one of New Orleans’ most influential voices and a pioneering architect of Southern rap, is back with a powerful new chapter in his career. Following the success of his summer anthem “Hot Boy Summer,” the iconic rapper has dropped “He Gone,” the second single from his upcoming album Boiling Point.

“He Gone,” now available across all DSPs, reunites Juvenile with longtime collaborator Mannie Fresh alongside Dee-1. Blending Fresh’s signature production with Juvenile’s unmistakable delivery, the single captures the spirit of classic New Orleans bounce while pushing the sound forward for a new generation. Its accompanying video is also live, bringing the city’s energy to life.

The announcement of Boiling Point marks a milestone for Juvenile, as it will be his first solo album in a decade. Arriving November 14, 2025, via DNA Music Group/Hitmaker Distro, the project will showcase an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Mannie Fresh, Lenny Kravitz, Birdman, B.G., Jacquees, Trombone Shorty, and Young Juve, with more guests yet to be revealed.

A towering figure in hip-hop, Juvenile first rose to prominence as part of the legendary Cash Money Records roster, shaping the late 1990s and early 2000s with classic albums like 400 Degreez and unforgettable anthems such as “Back That Azz Up” and “Ha.” Over three decades, he has sold millions of records worldwide, influenced generations of artists, and remained deeply connected to his Uptown New Orleans roots.

With Boiling Point, Juvenile is poised to reaffirm his status as one of the South’s most important storytellers and cultural innovators.