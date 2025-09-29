Kid Cudi left fans stunned after revealing he is stepping away from music for an indefinite stretch to explore passions beyond the studio. The announcement came just days after his Coachella set, a performance that many now view as a symbolic farewell for the moment.

As a parting gift, Cudi dropped a reflective single titled Once, produced with longtime collaborator Sebastian. The track leans into the introspective tone that has long defined his artistry. On SoundCloud, he framed the release as a gesture to his supporters, writing, “This is a goodbye for now song.” While confirming he will pause solo work, Cudi reassured fans that he still plans to appear on collaborations. “I need to retreat into the shadows and concentrate on my other dreams,” he wrote, leaving space for future artistic directions.

His decision had been hinted at earlier. Cudi’s last album, Free, was an independent release after years under major labels, which he described as a pivotal moment. “Free was my last album on a major label; therefore, I named it Free,” he explained. He spoke with pride about claiming ownership of his career.

Recently, Cudi has expressed growing interest in directing, acting, painting, and fashion, all of which he views as central to his next chapter. For now, his fans will have to wait and see how his vision unfolds beyond music.