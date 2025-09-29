A tragic development has emerged in the case linked to singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Burke. Authorities confirmed that 15 year old Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been dead for several weeks before her body was discovered inside the trunk of his Tesla earlier this month.

The vehicle, registered to Burke, was first flagged by parking enforcement in the Hollywood Hills on August 27 for being left too long in one spot. By September 3 it was cited again and two days later it was towed to a Hollywood lot. On September 8, workers noticed a strong odor coming from the car and opened the trunk, where they found Hernandez’s remains.

LAPD Captain Scot M. Williams confirmed that the teen’s body had been placed in the front trunk area and that investigators are still waiting for the medical examiner to determine both the cause and manner of death. Until then, police cannot say if anyone is criminally responsible beyond concealing the body.

The Los Angeles Times reported that investigators have already executed a search warrant at a nearby residence, though officials have not disclosed what was collected. Legal analysts stress that the autopsy will be key in deciding whether the case moves forward as a homicide or something else entirely.

Hernandez, who lived in Lake Elsinore, had been reported missing on multiple occasions earlier this year. Her family received her body last week and are preparing to hold a memorial service on Saturday.