Legendary hip-hop group Mobb Deep is keeping momentum high with the release of “Taj Mahal,” the second single from their forthcoming album Infinite, arriving October 10, 2025, via Mass Appeal. The new track, produced by longtime collaborator Alchemist, will be available across streaming platforms this Friday, September 26.

“Taj Mahal” finds Mobb Deep weaving a cinematic day-in-the-life story of a trip with their Queensbridge crew to Atlantic City’s famed casino. Over Alchemist’s gritty yet hypnotic production, Havoc and the late Prodigy trade verses that feel both nostalgic and cinematic, drawing fans back into the signature Mobb Deep universe.

The track also underscores the deep bond between the duo and Alchemist. Their partnership dates back to the late 1990s, beginning with contributions to the Platinum-certified Murda Muzik album. Over the years, Alchemist became an extended member of the Mobb Deep family, crafting some of their most enduring work.

“Taj Mahal” follows the release of “Against The World,” the group’s first posthumous single produced by Havoc, which was praised by fans and critics as a powerful return to Mobb Deep’s raw sound. With Infinite on the horizon, the group’s legacy continues to resonate across generations of hip-hop.