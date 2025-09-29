The NBA has officially launched its 2025-26 season brand campaign, “Start To Finish,” now streaming across all @NBA social platforms and the NBA App. The spot underscores the effort and determination needed to win in the NBA and ultimately lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The campaign features a star-studded lineup including 2024 NBA All-Star Paolo Banchero, 2024-25 Kia Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson, 2025 NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham, 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg, and six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. Each player is shown preparing for the upcoming season, while fans’ chants of “Start To Finish” provide the soundtrack.

From Flagg’s debut preparations to Mitchell sharpening his handles, Banchero training on a neighborhood court, Cunningham powering through an intense workout, and Brunson awaiting his entrance from the tunnel, the campaign captures the relentless pursuit of excellence. Directed by Stuart McIntyre and produced with Translation, the initiative will be supported across digital, social, audio, and out-of-home platforms.

Fans can also take part in the league’s sixth annual NBA Jersey Day on Monday, October 20, by wearing their favorite team jersey and sharing photos on social media. Selected posts may be featured across league and team channels.

The celebration leads directly into American Express NBA Tip-Off 2025 on Tuesday, October 21, which marks the NBA’s return to NBC and its debut on Peacock. The night will showcase a doubleheader with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Houston Rockets at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.