Ne Yo found himself at the center of an online conversation after an onstage encounter at his Kobe show on September 27. While performing his hit Because of You a fan in a white T shirt jumped up onto the stage and reached toward the singer. Video from the moment shows Ne Yo lowering his microphone and physically pushing the intruder off the stage before resuming the set without missing a beat.

Clips of the incident spread quickly across socials, prompting a wave of reactions from fans and fellow artists. Ne Yo later shared the footage to the Gram with a blunt caption and a warning about respecting performers and their space. “This is what you DON’T do,” he wrote. “I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the s*** out of a person disrespecting my stage … Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.”

The episode highlights the thin line performers walk between engaging with fans and protecting their safety onstage. For Ne Yo the message was clear he will not tolerate disruptions that threaten the flow of the show or the well being of those performing.