Nicole Beharie is set to headline the upcoming Netflix series All The Sinners Bleed, starring alongside Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and John Douglas Thompson.

The series is being adapted by Joe Robert Cole, co writer of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, who will serve as executive producer, showrunner, and director for several episodes. The project is backed by Higher Ground Productions, Amblin Television, and Crosby. Cole previously worked with Netflix on All Day and a Night, which starred Ashton Sanders and Jeffrey Wright.

Based on S.A. Crosby’s novel, the nine episode thriller blends murder mystery with sharp racial and religious themes. Set in the American South, the story follows Sheriff Titus Crown, played by Dìrísù, as he hunts down a killer who believes they are carrying out a divine mission. Beharie will portray Darlene Taylor, the girlfriend of Crown, bringing another layer of emotional depth to the narrative.

Beharie continues to earn acclaim for her role as Christina Hunter in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which has already been renewed for a fifth season. Dìrísù can currently be seen in Netflix’s Black Rabbit, while Thompson appears in HBO’s The Gilded Age and the A24/Apple feature Highest 2 Lowest.

With a powerhouse creative team and a gripping story at its core, All The Sinners Bleed is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most anticipated thrillers.