Nike and the LEGO Group are extending their creative partnership with new initiatives that highlight the power of play, creativity and sport. The collaboration continues to inspire kids by blending physical and digital experiences designed to spark joy and imagination.

On Sunday, September 28, Nike signature athlete A’ja Wilson will debut in LEGO Minifigure form as the host of “Clicked In,” which is being billed as the biggest mini sports show ever. The first episode will premiere on the LEGO Group’s YouTube Shorts channel, with new episodes arriving each Sunday through mid-November.

Wilson shared how the project connects with her own journey. “I have loved playing with LEGO bricks since I was a kid and know that my creativity and play helped me not only in sports but also at school and in life. I’m thrilled to be part of this partnership with Nike and the LEGO Group and know we can help to make a positive impact with kids and adults alike.”

Alongside the digital series, Nike and LEGO are unveiling the third installment of their apparel and accessories line. The latest drop includes the galaxy-themed G.T. Cut 3 x LEGO Collection, Nike x LEGO Collection Nike Dri-Fit Jersey, Crossover Short, Pullover Hoodie, Peak Beanie, Heritage Backpack, and a LEGO-themed basketball, along with other playful sports gear.

The new collection is available now for early access via the “Notify Me” option on Nike.com. It will officially launch on October 11 on both Nike.com and LEGO.com, just in time for the holiday season.

With Wilson leading a unique mix of content and product innovation, Nike and LEGO continue to bring sports and creativity together, offering kids fresh ways to express themselves on and off the court.