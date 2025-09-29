Shane Tamura, who drove cross-country from Las Vegas and opened fire at the NFL headquarters in New York City, killing four people, was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, according to the NYC Medical Examiner’s Office.

The finding confirms what Tamura had written in his own writings before the attack. According to ABC, authorities continue to investigate the case and the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

New details have emerged in the deadly Midtown Manhattan shooting that shook New York City. Tamura viciously took the lives of four individuals, including a respected NYPD officer who reportedly was a hardworking immigrant expecting his first child, before taking his own life inside a Manhattan skyscraper that houses both Blackstone and the NFL’s headquarters.

Tamura, dressed in body armor and armed with an M4-style rifle, entered the building around 6:30 p.m. and opened fire in the lobby. Officer Didarul Islam was gunned down while helping to evacuate civilians, a move described by NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban as “a selfless act of courage.” After spraying several floors with bullets, Tamura made his way to the 33rd floor, where he killed one last victim before committing suicide.

Authorities say Tamura’s actions may have been motivated by deep mental health struggles. A three-page handwritten note found on his body referenced CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and called on doctors to “study my brain please.” He accused the NFL of ignoring the long-term effects of head trauma, although investigators have not found any formal ties between Tamura and the league.

Surveillance shows Tamura arriving in a black BMW with Nevada plates just hours before the rampage. He had a valid concealed carry permit out of Las Vegas, and the rifle used in the attack was legally purchased. While Tamura had no prior criminal record or presence on federal watchlists, his journey from Nevada to Manhattan is now being closely retraced by both the FBI and NYPD.

Victims include Officer Islam, a father of two with a third child on the way, as well as two corporate employees—one confirmed to be a high-ranking executive at Blackstone. Another victim, a staffer affiliated with the NFL, remains in critical condition.

Roc Nation has stated in response to the shooting in New York City that targeted the NFL offices.

“Our thoughts & prayers go out to the families who suffered a horrific loss yesterday,” the statement reads. “We have those who were affected and our NFL family in our hearts.”

