Recording artist Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Kingston (Janice Eleanor Turner), have been ordered to pay $38,500 in restitution to a victim after their conviction in a $1 million fraud scheme in South Florida.

As NBC Miami reports, a federal court on Monday mandated the payment to a victim identified in court records as “B.C.” The ruling also stipulated that a portion of the rapper’s income during and after his prison term must be applied toward satisfying the restitution.

The sentencing follows a federal jury conviction in March, where both Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Paul Anderson, and his mother were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Last month, the 35-year-old Kingston was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, while his mother received a sentence of five years.

The pair was arrested in May 2024 following a raid by a SWAT team on Kingston’s rented mansion in Southwest Ranches. Janice Turner was taken into custody during the raid, while Sean Kingston was arrested in California’s Mojave Desert at Fort Irwin, an Army training base, where he was performing.

According to court records, the fraud scheme ran from April 2023 to March 2024, during which Kingston utilized social media to arrange the purchase of high-end merchandise. After negotiating deals, Kingston would reportedly invite sellers to one of his lavish Florida homes, promising to feature them and their products on his social media platforms.