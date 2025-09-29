Young Thug has stirred conversation around mental health after publicly expressing doubt that therapy can truly help people work through trauma. The rapper shared his perspective on socials this past Saturday, posting that therapy “can’t heal sh*t.” The blunt comment immediately drew strong reactions from fans and critics alike.

A therapist can’t heal this shit. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 28, 2025

One response pointed out that therapy is not about instant cures but about developing the tools to manage emotions more effectively. Another user echoed that sentiment, explaining that therapists guide clients to understand challenges in ways they may not have considered before. A self-identified mental health professional also weighed in, respectfully telling Thug that therapy is about what the client chooses to bring to the process and that it should not be dismissed without firsthand experience.

Thug’s post followed an appearance on The Pivot podcast, where he opened up about his own outlook on mental health, masculinity, and relationships. For him, leaning on close friends and family feels more authentic than confiding in a professional. “My big sister, my big brother, my dad, my mom, my OGs… I listen to y’all,” he said.

The “Hercules” artist, who has been in a relationship with Mariah The Scientist for nearly four years, also admitted that he would feel “less of a man” if his partner turned to therapy. “It’s like damn, you’ll actually call somebody and listen to what they have to say over me? Instead of listen to what I’m telling you,” he remarked.

While Young Thug’s comments reflect a personal stance, they have sparked wider debate online about how therapy is understood and the stigma that continues to surround mental health in the culture.