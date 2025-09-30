Amazon Prime Video is stepping deeper into the sports betting space by teaming up with FanDuel to deliver real time betting updates during NBA games streamed this season.

The new integration lets fans connect their FanDuel accounts directly to their Prime Video profiles so they can follow their wagers while watching live action. Parlays, spreads, props, wins and losses will all update instantly, giving viewers a new layer of interaction. The feature won’t allow bets to be placed inside Prime itself, but fans can track every move as the game unfolds.

An added option called OddsView will serve as a live overlay, showing updated lines, moneylines, probabilities and game props throughout each broadcast. Amazon is billing it as an “immersive” way to experience basketball beyond the standard stream.

FanDuel president of sports Mike Raffensperger said the rollout marks “a significant milestone in how we connect with basketball fans.” The partnership also brings in Blake Griffin, former LA Clippers star, who will serve as both an on air analyst for NBA on Prime and an ambassador for FanDuel’s NBA offerings, appearing in campaigns, socials and live events.

Jay Marine, who heads Prime Video’s U.S. and global sports division, emphasized that this is about more than just numbers on a screen. “Since day one, we’ve challenged ourselves to invent features that heighten, customize and add storytelling elements for fans within the live sports experience,” he said. “As we tip off this long term relationship with the NBA, we’re excited to launch a best in class bet tracking experience with FanDuel.”

With this move, Prime Video is betting on tech driven storytelling to keep hoops fans locked in while giving them more control over how they experience the game.