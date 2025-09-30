Bad Bunny is opening up about the moment he learned he would headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. The Puerto Rican superstar called in live to Apple Music’s Halftime Headliner Special with Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden for his first interview since the announcement that set the internet ablaze.

The Grammy-winning artist revealed that the call came directly from Jay-Z, who oversees the NFL’s halftime entertainment partnership with Roc Nation.

“It’s crazy because I was in the middle of a workout,” Bad Bunny said. “So I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout shit or whatever. It was very special. It was so special.”

The halftime performance marks a career-defining moment for Bad Bunny, whose global influence continues to push Latin music further into the mainstream. His Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show is set to become one of the most highly anticipated events of 2026.