Bally’s Corporation has announced plans for Bally’s Las Vegas, a transformative resort destination set to rise on the iconic Las Vegas Strip at the former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas. The project will share a 35-acre campus with the upcoming Las Vegas Athletics Major League Baseball ballpark, creating one of the city’s most significant new developments.

The project is currently being submitted for entitlements to Clark County and is expected to begin construction in the first half of 2026. Designed by Marnell Architecture, Bally’s Las Vegas will feature two luxury hotel towers totaling 3,000 rooms, a casino, and a VIP experience offering direct access to the ballpark.

Plans also call for a 2,500-seat entertainment venue and more than 500,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment. Working in collaboration with JLL, the resort will bring together a mix of flagship retail, immersive experiences, and a curated dining selection that blends global brands with local favorites.

“Bally’s Las Vegas represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine the heart of the Strip,” said Soo Kim, Chairman of the Board of Bally’s Corporation. “With world-class partners like JLL and Marnell, and with the arrival of Major League Baseball, we are creating a landmark destination that unites sports, entertainment, dining, and hospitality on a scale only Las Vegas can deliver.”

Michael Hirschfeld, Vice Chairman of JLL, added that Las Vegas remains one of the top U.S. markets for dining, retail, and entertainment, noting its unparalleled visitor traffic and high per-unit sales performance.

The development aims to position Las Vegas as a global stage for professional baseball and integrated resort entertainment, appealing to both international travelers and regional sports fans.

More information is available at www.ballys.com.