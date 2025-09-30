Cardi B found herself in the middle of controversy after old audio recordings surfaced of her venting about Ice Spice and bringing Latto’s name into the heated rant. In the clip, Cardi is heard threatening to confront Ice Spice and saying she was “not a p***y like Latto,” comments that quickly sparked conversation across socials.

I was ranting and hot at the moment but I fck with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet.. AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 30, 2025

The timing of the leak was messy, dropping just as Cardi and Nicki Minaj were trading shots on X. With Latto suddenly pulled into the situation, fans speculated whether there might be tension between the collaborators. However, Cardi wasted no time setting the record straight.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f*** with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team that’s so sweet,” Cardi wrote on X. She went on to say that her apology needed to be just as loud as the incident itself, adding, “AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

Though Latto has not directly addressed the matter, it seems the two remain on solid terms. Just last week, she jumped on the surprise remix of Cardi’s ErrTime from Am I The Drama? and even joked with paparazzi about the rushed process, saying, “Cardi stressed me the f*** out. She had me write it, record it, and drop it, all in one day!”

At some point the discourse and the drama and the endless back-n-forth within “the culture” just gets old.