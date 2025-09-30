As Sean “Diddy” Combs approaches his potentially hefty sentencing, Cassie Ventura has delivered a powerful letter to the court describing the long lasting trauma she says she continues to endure from their relationship.

In the three page statement submitted to Judge Arun Subramanian, Cassie recounted what she called “the most traumatic and horrifying chapter” of her life, spanning her years with Combs from 2007 to 2018. She alleged that he subjected her to repeated violence, manipulation, and threats while also exerting control over her career.

“I still suffer from nightmares and flashbacks on a regular, everyday basis,” Cassie wrote, adding that she remains in therapy as she works to heal. She also voiced concerns about her safety if Combs is released, explaining that she relocated from New York and now keeps her personal life private to avoid possible retaliation. “Should he walk free, I fear not only for myself, but for anyone who has spoken out,” she stated.

Combs was convicted in July on two counts under the Mann Act for transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. While he was cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of more than 11 years, citing the harm suffered by victims including Cassie. His attorneys, however, are asking for no more than 14 months.

The sentencing, scheduled for October 3, 2025, will determine whether the Bad Boy Records founder spends more than a decade in federal prison.