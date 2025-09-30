Chance the Rapper has officially returned to the stage, launching his highly anticipated “And We Back” Tour this past weekend with back-to-back performances at Houston’s Bayou Music Center and The Fillmore in New Orleans.

The tour marks Chance’s first in support of new music in six years, arriving on the heels of his acclaimed album Star Line. The project has been praised by critics, with USA Today calling it “one of the best rap albums of 2025” and Rolling Stone hailing it as a “remarkable return to form.”

Star Line debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart, reached #2 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut USA Chart, and climbed to #3 globally. The album’s expansive sound draws on Chance’s deep collaborations with Black artists across the diaspora, weaving his Chicago roots into a powerful reflection on resilience, cultural legacy, and growth.

The “And We Back” Tour continues tonight in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy before heading to Pier 17 in New York City this Thursday. More dates across North America are set to follow.