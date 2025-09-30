Dancehall veteran Anthony Fitzpatrick Lynch, better known as Ninja Man, has been ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment following a court appearance related to a major theft from the Parliament Museum nearly two years ago.

On Monday, Lynch, 70, who is currently of no fixed address, appeared before Justice Laurie-Ann Smith-Bovell in the No. 4 Supreme Court. During the proceedings, Justice Smith-Bovell informed him that, based on a recent report and its recommendations, he would be remanded to the Black Rock Psychiatric Hospital.

“You are going to be remanded to the Psychiatric Hospital, which will assist you with getting off drugs and being able to come back into society,” the judge told Lynch.

When Lynch asked how long he would remain at the facility, Justice Smith-Bovell explained that the duration would depend on his progress. “It depends on how well you do — your behavior, following the doctors’ instructions, and all of that,” she said. Lynch responded, “Ok, Ma’am.”

The case has been adjourned until October 31.

Lynch is accused of breaking into the Parliament Museum between September 30 and October 11, 2023, and stealing more than $97,000 worth of state property. Among the missing items were a briefcase, two armorial badges, a pistol and cutlass set, a cutlass, a jacket, a bow tie, a cummerbund, a pair of boots, a cup, a conch shell, a pipe, a bugle, a rebate plane, three hand drills, and an awl.

He also faces a separate charge of stealing a belt buckle valued at $5,000 from the museum between October 14 and 16, 2023.