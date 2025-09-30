Doja Cat is preparing to take her global stardom to new heights with the announcement of her expanded Tour Ma Vie World Tour, set to take place in 2026. The GRAMMY Award-winning artist has announced a fresh wave of international dates, bringing her to stages across Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America next year. The ambitious run kicks off in São Paulo, Brazil, at Suhai Music Hall and will visit major cultural hubs, including Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Dublin, London, Lisbon, Paris, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and Toronto. The journey will culminate in a dramatic finale with a headlining show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 1, 2026.

These new dates follow the previously announced 2025 leg of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour, which will see Doja Cat performing across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia later this fall and winter. The 2026 extension marks her most expansive touring schedule to date and the first time she has headlined a tour spanning multiple regions, solidifying her status as a truly global artist. Promoted by Live Nation, the Tour Ma Vie World Tour underscores Doja Cat’s rapid evolution from viral sensation to one of the defining performers of her generation.

The tour comes in support of Doja Cat’s fifth studio album Vie, released on September 26, 2025, via Kemosabe Records and RCA Records. The project has already been hailed as a creative triumph, blending experimental production with sharp lyricism and vivid storytelling. To coincide with the tour announcement, Doja Cat also unveiled the music video for her new single “Gorgeous.” Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the video was filmed in New York City and features a striking cast of international talent, including Yseult, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani, Irina Shayk, Amelia Gray, Ugbad, Ida Heiner, Mona Tougaard, Alek Wek, Karen Elson, Sora Choi, and Imaan Hammam. The visual further cements Doja’s reputation as an artist whose aesthetic choices are as bold as her sound.

Fans hoping to secure tickets will have multiple opportunities depending on their region. In Latin America, tickets will be available through an artist presale starting Wednesday, October 1, at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale dates varying by city. European and UK fans will gain early access through a Mastercard presale in select markets, including France and the Netherlands, beginning October 1. The Mastercard presale will end on October 3 at 9 a.m. local time, ahead of the general onsale scheduled for Friday, October 3, at 10 a.m. local time. Preferred ticket access will also be available in the UK and specific European markets through priceless.com/music.

In North America, fans must register in advance to participate in the Doja Cat Artist Presale, which begins Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Registration closes Sunday, October 5 at 8 p.m. PT, and presale access will be tied to Ticketmaster accounts rather than requiring codes. General onsale for North American dates begins Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time via dojacat.com.

VIP experiences will also be available throughout the tour, offering fans an elevated way to enjoy the shows. Packages will include premium tickets, access to the CLUB VIE VIP Lounge, and exclusive merchandise items designed specifically for the tour. Offerings will vary by market, with details available through vipnation.com.

With Vie already generating significant buzz and Tour Ma Vie shaping up to be one of the most anticipated tours of 2026, Doja Cat is entering a new phase of her career defined by creative ambition and global reach. From São Paulo to New York City, the singer is set to deliver an unforgettable live experience that celebrates her artistry on the world stage.