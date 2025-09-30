DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced a multi-year advertising agreement with NBCUniversal to execute exclusive integrations and digital sponsorships across the media company’s top sports properties. The partnership marks a major step for DraftKings, expanding its presence in sports broadcasting through one of its largest multi-platform agreements to date.

Stephanie Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer at DraftKings, said, “We are proud to join forces with NBCUniversal, an iconic name in sports entertainment, in a landmark multi-year agreement. Our presence throughout NBCUniversal’s sports ecosystem will engage fans in powerful new ways and enhance our live betting capabilities. Together, we will deliver a customer experience that moves at the speed of sports, bringing the thrill of NBA and other top action to life while staying true to our shared passion for innovation and excitement.”

The deal gives DraftKings a presence across NBCUniversal’s extensive portfolio, including the NFL, PGA TOUR, Ryder Cup, Premier League, NCAA football and basketball, NBA, WNBA, and more. Tentpole events under the agreement include Super Bowl LX, NBA All-Star Weekend, and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup on Telemundo.

The partnership allows DraftKings to connect with tens of millions of fans across linear, streaming, and digital platforms. It also provides opportunities to collaborate with NBCUniversal talent and receive exclusive rights for digital sponsorships in online sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online lottery products, and online horse wagering.

Peter Lazarus, Executive Vice President of NBC Sports, said, “For over a decade DraftKings has dominated the sports betting market as an industry leader. Integrating their capabilities with our premium sports portfolio will transform the viewer experience as NBCUniversal delivers an unprecedented slate of programming to fans everywhere.”

This collaboration highlights the increasing intersection of live sports and digital betting, positioning DraftKings and NBCUniversal to redefine fan engagement during marquee events across the sports calendar.