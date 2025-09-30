This Thursday, October 2, Gatorade officially turns 60, celebrating six decades as the world’s leading sports drink. Originally developed in 1965 by Dr. Robert Cade and a team of scientists at the University of Florida to help the Gators football team battle dehydration, Gatorade has since grown into a global icon synonymous with athletic performance.
To mark the milestone, Gatorade is unveiling two limited-edition retro apparel collaborations with Mitchell & Ness and Florida-based streetwear brand Lafavre. The collections honor the drink’s Gainesville roots and enduring cultural legacy. Lafavre’s “Born in the Swamp” capsule, featuring hats, tees, shorts, and a satin jacket, goes on sale October 3 at 9:04 a.m. ET on Fanatics.com and Lafavre.com. Mitchell & Ness will also launch a tribute line with details set to be revealed later this week.
The anniversary celebration continues this weekend when the University of Florida faces Texas in a primetime matchup. Fans will be transported back to 1965 with retro sideline equipment, throwback Gatorade cans at concessions, and a pop-up recreation of Dr. Cade’s original “Gator-ade Stand.” The first 1,000 fans outside Gate 2 of the O’Connell Center will also receive free retro merchandise and samples. The University of Florida Marching Band will deliver a special halftime tribute honoring Gatorade’s history.
Brand leaders and partners emphasized the significance of the anniversary. “For 60 years, Gatorade has fueled athletes on the field, while Mitchell & Ness has celebrated their stories off of it,” said Nana Adu-Adjei, VP of Apparel at Mitchell & Ness. Lafavre founder Kasey Faver added, “This capsule celebrates the birthplace of Gatorade and UF’s athletic tradition, reimagined through bold design.”
Phoebe Cade Miles, daughter of Dr. Cade, reflected on her father’s impact. “The 60th anniversary of Gatorade is a testament to his belief that science can truly change the game,” she said.
From a Gainesville sideline solution to a worldwide sports powerhouse, Gatorade’s 60th anniversary honors its origins while looking ahead to the next era of innovation.